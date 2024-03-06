James Gunn has an update on the DCU's first project and promises it hasn't been forgotten

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has shared an update on the first DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters project – and assured everyone that it hasn't been forgotten.

Though Superman – previously titled Superman: Legacy – is arriving as the first DCU movie, the first installment in the new universe is actually animated Max show Creature Commandos.

"Definitely not forgetting – all the animatics are cut and finalized and now we're working on the actual animation and finishes, which is time consuming," Gunn wrote on Threads in response to a concerned fan.

The series is set to follow a black ops team made up of a motley crew of prisoners, which includes a gorgon, a werewolf, and a vampire, put together by Amanda Waller. Viola Davis will return to voice Waller, while Frank Grillo will play Rick Flag Sr., the group's leader. The rest of the cast includes Alan Tudyk, David Harbour, Sean Gunn, Steve Agee, Maria Bakalova, and Zoe Chao.

As for Superman, cameras are currently rolling on the film, which is due out in 2025. David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, with Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

"We were just out in Atlanta, we did our first table read, I got to see the suit," Brosnahan said recently. "I was blown away, I hope that the fans are as well."

Creature Commandos doesn't yet have a firm release date, but, while you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows for everything else that's on the way.