The first reactions to It: Chapter 2 are in: “It’ll make more money than Warner Bros knows what to do with”

The world-first reactions to It: Chapter 2 are in. With Pennywise’s returning to cinemas on September 6, a few members of the press got the chance to see the scare-filled sequel a few weeks early.

Both the adult and kid versions of the Losers’ Club are big hits, with Bill Hader even being tipped for an Oscar nod. Elsewhere, reactions were decidedly mixed, some commenting that the runtime feels overly long in places and not as tight as the original. Here are a selection of the reactions to It: Chapter 2.

The adult Losers make their mark

One major difference in It: Chapter 2 is that the movie shifts back and forth between the Losers’ Club as kids – as seen in the first movie – and their adult selves. One member of the Losers’ Club especially stands out (more on that in a moment). However, it might take some time to get adjusted to the changing time periods, according to the reactions.

#ITChapterTwo is awesome. The adult cast is perfect and loved the way the film mixes in the old and new. I don't want to say too much because most of you are going to see it. Congrats to everyone that worked on it for a job well done. pic.twitter.com/b8yFZe3FzUAugust 21, 2019

I don’t write reviews but I would like to inform you all that #ITChapterTwo is dark af, very emotional, and I’m still not over how damn good the casting is. pic.twitter.com/ustlBLcgsbAugust 21, 2019

#ITChapter2 has a rushed, clumsy first act & an odd lack of chemistry among the adult Losers. But it eventually finds its footing. This is a BIG movie—a go for broke horror blockbuster not afraid to make weird choices. Bill Hader steals the show. #ITMovie #ITChapterTwo pic.twitter.com/cib2slRfoqAugust 21, 2019

It was great to see the kids return in flashbacks, but I’m not sure if it helps or hurts the older cast, who could’ve used a little more screentime. Still, they all live up to their young counterparts well. The time jumps can be jarring at times, but you settle in. #ITChapterTwoAugust 21, 2019

A worthwhile ending that brings the scare

It: Chapter Two will be the end of the Pennywise saga, and it sounds like it’s going to sign off with a bang. Emotional reactions have already been shared, including some tears, with one critic calling it a “satisfying and emotional conclusion.”

So #ITChapterTwo was pretty damn great & the ending left me in tears. There are some excellent set pieces (finale had me holding my breath at times) that got under my skin & I think the adult Losers are awesome. Relies a bit too much on flashbacks tho but fans should be happy.🎈 pic.twitter.com/UKDf0frOTgAugust 21, 2019

#ITChapterTwo is a terrific companion to #ITChapterOne. Similar vibes, great ensemble chemistry w/ a nice mix of humor and horror. Part 2 plays heavier in tone, dealing w/ defeating the burden of childhood trauma, & I definitely teared up at the very end. Bill Hader steals it pic.twitter.com/bjiwtJufNQAugust 21, 2019

Ultimately, I think people will struggle over which part they liked best, but I like to think of them both as one film and the second chapter delivers a satisfying and emotional conclusion to one of the best horror films ever made. #ITChapterTwo @joblocomAugust 21, 2019

Does It: Chapter Two stick around too long?

This is the balloon-filled elephant in the room. The It: Chapter Two runtime is pretty staggering for a horror movie, standing at 165 minutes long. It’s been a source of discontent among those who have already seen it. Our advice? Find a comfy chair and downgrade your large drink to a medium.

#ItChapterTwo feels a bit too familiar & suffers from retread, but is carried by an outstanding cast, especially that of Bill Hader. Pennywise is more fun here than scary, offering up plenty of Freddy Krueger vibes. Still, it’s not afraid to be dangerous. Feels unnecessarily long pic.twitter.com/nfVpNhB292August 21, 2019

It: Chapter Two is the biggest disappointment of the year. A dull & bloated mess that spends too much time rehashing things from the first film. While there are a few good moments, the film ultimately lacks suspense and scares. The performances are also a mixed bag. #ITChapterTwo pic.twitter.com/3NlauZxj2fAugust 21, 2019

You may feel the runtime in the middle parts, but it starts off great and the last 45 minutes or so are real strongAugust 21, 2019

Bill Hader steals the show

Hader – the creator and star of Barry, plus former Saturday Night Live cast member – has everyone up in arms about just how great his performance is in the It sequel. He plays a grown-up version of Richie, and there’s already serious buzz about awards season.

#ITChapterTwo is big and ambitious and can't *quite* handle the weight of its aspirations, but it's still a fine piece of heartfelt horror. The parts that work, work REALLY well and Bill Hader is every-bit the scene-stealing standout we all hoped he'd be.August 21, 2019

So, #ITChapterTwo: it's v. good, but not great. I liked it, but didn't LOVE it. First movie is a tough act to follow. TWO is gruesome, strange but rarely scary. Nails important aspects from the book, but feels overlong. Cast is aces, though, & Bill Hader SHOULD be in Oscar convo. pic.twitter.com/1KUZk5TXA1August 21, 2019

#ITChapterTwo lacks the focus of Chapter 1, but it keeps the roller coaster scares going from beginning to end. Hader is the clear standout, and if anything, I wanted MORE Skarsgard. The end is just as bombastic as you'd hoped it would be, but with the heart to back it up. pic.twitter.com/bRCHSMpWYlAugust 21, 2019

Will it float to the top of the box office?

In a word: yes.

#ItChapterTwo is a giant budget, studio-backed horror movie that’s also a fairly serious actors showcase/ensemble, with occasional flashes of brilliant imagery (like all the balloons cascading under the bridge). It’ll make more money than Warner Bros knows what to do with. pic.twitter.com/Noscq1X1j1August 21, 2019

