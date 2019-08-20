Exclusive: It: Chapter 2 director is working on a supercut featuring both movies back-to-back

How much Pennywise can you handle? It: Chapter Two director Andy Muschietti recently spoke to our sister publication SFX magazine and revealed that he has plans to release both a longer director’s cut and a supercut combining both It: Chapter One and Chapter Two into one big scarefest.

“The possibilities are open,” Muschietti says of future, longer cuts of It: Chapter Two. “There’s a version where the two movies are cut together. There’s a version where there’s a special director’s cut of number one and a special director’s cut of number two. And I’m happy to basically work on every one of them.”

No news yet on whether all three will be bundled into home releases, however. Even so, we’re at the very least almost guaranteed longer It: Chapter Two down the line according to the Muschietti. While the Chapter Two runtime already clocks in at a bulky 165 minutes, the director’s cut version should surpass even that.

The director explained that the first Chapter Two director’s cut was around “four hours long” and he’s now going to be working on “the director’s cut, based on my first director’s cut.” It’s “definitely going to happen,” says Muschietti.

Even if the spine-tingling supercut doesn’t come to pass, you can be safe (or perhaps not-so-safe) in the knowledge that there are still hidden corners of the It franchise lurking just around the corner.

