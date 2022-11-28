Iran vs USA live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online

It's win and you're in for both Iran and the USA as they face off in a make-or-break Group B decider. A draw could be enough for Carlos Queiroz's men, but sealing qualification to the knockouts by beating the US would make things all the sweeter. The match kicks off at 7pm GMT on Tuesday, so read on for a full break down of how to watch an Iran vs USA live stream and catch the World Cup 2022 game from anywhere.

The Persian Stars were denied twice by the woodwork and once by VAR during their enthralling meeting with Wales, but finally made their dominance count deep into stoppage time. Rouzbeh Cheshmi and Ramin Rezaeian made the decisive contributions, but the entire Iranian team was exceptional. However, injuries and suspensions could be about to bite.

Sardar Azmoun, who was their standout performer against Wales, tore his calf last month, and the sight of him hobbling off the field on Friday was concerning. Their No.1 goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand is day-to-day after taking a heavy blow to the head in Iran's opener, while Alireza Jahanbakhsh is suspended.

Two draws from their opening two games were scant reward for a pair of excellent USA performances, but it was telling that they were able to muster just a single shot on target in each of those games. Christian Pulisic hit the bar, Weston McKennie missed a gilt-edged chance against England, and Gregg Berhalter's men will only have themselves to blame if they fail to make it out of the group.

The Stars and Stripes have to win to make it through, and you can read our guide on how to watch an Iran vs USA live stream, including what TV channels and services you'll need – and make sure you know how to watch Qatar World Cup 2022 on your games console as well.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN | Try 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

If you're away from home when the Iran vs USA live stream is on, a VPN is your best option for tuning into your usual coverage. A VPN gets around geo-restrictions allowing you to access your Iran vs USA live stream. Try it for 30 days and get your money back if you're not happy.

There are three simple steps to follow:

1: Get a VPN installed. There are plenty of options, but we'd point you in the direction of ExpressVPN. There's even an offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% (opens in new tab). Better still, ExpressVPN is also compatible with pretty much every device you can think of too.

2: Connect to an appropriate server. Select a server located back in your home country and you'll be in and away. And if there's any sniff of an issue, Express's handy 24/7 live chat customer support can come to your rescue.

3: Head over to the service you want. Here you can shop as normal and once you set your location, visit the service you're interested in and sign up as normal or log in, and start watching. And if you don't get along with it, you can always cancel without issue within 30 days and get a full refund. Easy!

How to watch Iran vs USA live stream online in the UK

(opens in new tab) BBC

Viewers based in the UK can watch Iran vs USA on free-to-air BBC Two. Coverage starts at 6.45pm GMT ahead of a 7pm kick-off. That also means you can live stream Iran vs USA for free via the BBC's on-demand streaming service, BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) - all you need is a valid UK TV licence. iPlayer is also the place to go if you're looking to watch matches in 4K, with the service providing streams in UHD exclusively in the UK. BBC iPlayer is available on a variety of devices including Android and iOS smartphones, select Smart TVs, PlayStation and Xbox consoles and media streamers like Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV and Roku. Out of the country? You can always use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer content as if you were at home, available with a 30-day all your money back guarantee (opens in new tab), allowing you to try before you buy.

Watch an Iran vs USA live stream in the US

(opens in new tab) Fox

Soccer fans in the US can watch an Iran vs USA live stream at 2pm ET / 11am PT on Fox and the Fox website (opens in new tab) with a valid login. Coverage starts at 1pm ET / 10am PT. If you don't have cable, there are also a number of cord-cutting services that include Fox and FS1, which also shows World Cup games. Sling TV (opens in new tab) and its Sling Blue package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including Fox and FS1. But best of all, right now Sling is offering 50% off your first month (opens in new tab), allowing you to watch the entire World Cup for just $20. Or you could go for Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month, but gives you 121 channels including Fox and FS1, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. Spanish-language coverage is meanwhile available via Telemundo or Peacock (opens in new tab). You'll need a Peacock Premium subscription (opens in new tab) to tune in, costing $9.99 per month. Either way, remember that you'll need to use a use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're trying to access your Sling, FuboTV or Peacock accounts while away from the US.

Watch an Iran vs USA live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) TSN

In Canada, TSN is offering live coverage of every World Cup match, including Iran vs USA, which kicks off at 2pm ET / 11am PT. Subscribers can log-in to watch TSN live streams at no extra charge with details of their TV provider. Cord-cutters, meanwhile, can sign up to the TSN Direct streaming service for $19.99 per month or $199.90 per year. If you're not in Canada right now but want to tune in as you would if you were at home, you can with the help of a good VPN (opens in new tab).

Watch an Iran vs USA live stream in Australia