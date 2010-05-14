iPhone game of the day: Tom Clancy's H.A.W.X.

Game: Tom Clancy's H.A.W.X.

Price: £2.99/$4.99

Size: 239MB

Buy it now on the iTunes store

It's not often you can call a 3D mobile game 'beautiful', but that's undoubtedly the word we'd use to describe Tom Clancy's H.A.W.X. on iPhone. Looking down at the hi-res landscape from 30,000ftis just sensational. It's no slouch in the gameplay department, either, with enjoyable dogfighting action and varied missions.

The voice acting is good and the game is much more immersive for its inclusion.There's even an option to play using the 360/PS3 version's external camera, which makes the game feel like Ecco the Dolphin -especially when you set it to tilt control. The short missions suit handheld play perfectly and whether you're playing for action or relaxation, it delivers with aplomb.



Above: This is the external view that feels like Ecco on Dreamcast



Above: Or you can get right into the cockpit. Look out - cliff!



Above: Think that looks good? You should see it moving

14 May, 2010