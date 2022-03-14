The Intel Core i9-12900K is currently retailing at a new lowest ever price

Amazon's CPU deals are currently offering up the newest Intel i9 chipset at the new lowest rate we're able to verify. Don't miss your chance to get one of the best CPUs for gaming for less today.

The Intel Core i9-12900K is down to just $613.96 (was $707.50) for a huge saving of $93.54 off MSRP. That's the lowest ever price we've seen on this particular processor to date. While it received its first major discount over the Black Friday period, this price drop beats the previous lowest rate by $7.

At the time of writing, the 12th generation Intel Core line are the only processors on the market offering PCIe 5.0 support, making them ideal for a futureproofed rig befitting the title of the best gaming PCs around. If you've wanted to save money on a stellar new build, then now's the right time to invest with this new lowest price.

Alternatively, should you want to switch gears to the red corner, the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X is down to the lowest price we're able to verify at only $448.99 (was $570) - saving you $121. The high-end AM4 CPU has endured a turbulent price history over the past six months or so, with the previous lowest price hovering around the $483 mark. That means you're keeping an extra $34 in your pocket.

Today's best CPU deals

Intel Core i9-12900K | $707.50 $613.96 at Amazon

Save $93.54 - This is the lowest price that we've ever seen for the Intel Core i9-12900K, and a fantastic opportunity to futureproof your rig with PCIe 5.0 compatibility. The LGA 1700 socket CPU hasn't dipped under the $620 mark before.



AMD Ryzen 9 5900X | $570 $448.99 at Amazon

Save $121 - The AMD Ryzen 9 5900X's price has fluctuated massively in the past few months, though we've never seen the high-end AM4 CPU quite this cheap. The previous lowest price was $483, so you're saving an additional $34 here.



