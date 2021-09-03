Intel Gamer Days sale: super cheap gaming laptop deals now under $1,000

Intel's Gamer Days sale is fully underway, unlocking a massive range of gaming laptop deals retailer by retailer over the next ten days. Walmart, Dell and Best Buy have dropped all their own offers now and surprisingly, there's plenty of sub-$1,000 gold to choose from.
We've picked out our top budget choices from this latest litter of gaming laptop deals. While you're not getting the top-of-the-range performance of the best graphics cards like an RTX 3070 laptop, you are picking up excellent value for money. These configurations can still run most games at 1080p today, making them a great choice for more casual players.
Our cheapest pick is this MSI GF63 for $649.99. While this isn't an RTX configuration, that's still an excellent cost for a super cheap device and, in the budget category, you don't see prices much lower than that. There's a respectable i5-10300H processor under the hood, with a GTX 1650 MaxQ GPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB rounding out the rig as well.
However, if you're after a little more power, this Dell G15 has also taken a hefty discount. You can now pick up the RTX 3050 configuration with an 11th-gen i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD for $280 off (was $1,029, now $749.99).
Of course, there are plenty more gaming laptop deals up for grabs in this week's Intel sale. If you're after more offers, you'll find all the retailers with discounts currently live further down the page.
The best cheap gaming laptop deals this weekend
