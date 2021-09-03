Intel Gamer Days sale: super cheap gaming laptop deals now under $1,000

Intel's Gamer Days sale is fully underway, unlocking a massive range of gaming laptop deals retailer by retailer over the next ten days. Walmart, Dell and Best Buy have dropped all their own offers now and surprisingly, there's plenty of sub-$1,000 gold to choose from.

We've picked out our top budget choices from this latest litter of gaming laptop deals. While you're not getting the top-of-the-range performance of the best graphics cards like an RTX 3070 laptop, you are picking up excellent value for money. These configurations can still run most games at 1080p today, making them a great choice for more casual players.

Our cheapest pick is this MSI GF63 for $649.99. While this isn't an RTX configuration, that's still an excellent cost for a super cheap device and, in the budget category, you don't see prices much lower than that. There's a respectable i5-10300H processor under the hood, with a GTX 1650 MaxQ GPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB rounding out the rig as well.

However, if you're after a little more power, this Dell G15 has also taken a hefty discount. You can now pick up the RTX 3050 configuration with an 11th-gen i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD for $280 off (was $1,029, now $749.99).

The best cheap gaming laptop deals this weekend

MSI GF63 Thin 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $649 at Walmart MSI GF63 Thin 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $649 at Walmart

This MSI GF63 is available for a fantastic price right now. $649 is excellent value for a machine that will run most of today's titles at a smooth 1080p. With a GTX 1650 Max-Q, this machine has the strongest GPU of the lot but also offers a fair 10th-generation i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD.

$1,029.99 Dell G15 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,029.99 $749.99 at Dell

Save $280 - You're getting a GPU upgrade in this super cheap gaming laptop deal from Dell. There's an RTX 3050 in here which, while by no means the most powerful in Nvidia's latest line up, is fantastic value for money. That 11th generation i5 processor is a jump up from the MSI's 10th generation as well, though you're still getting a budget 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD under the hood.

MSI Sword 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,199.99 MSI Sword 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,199.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - There's a massive $300 saving on this MSI Sword gaming laptop in Best Buy's Intel Gamer Days sale. That 11th-generation i7 processor is working particularly hard for you at this price, but so is the RTX 3050Ti GPU. Not only that, but you're picking up a spacious 512GB SSD to boot.

MSI GF65 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,099.99 MSI GF65 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,099.99 $919.99 at Best Buy

Save $180 - Not only is this MSI one of the cheapest gaming laptops to offer an RTX 3060 GPU that we've seen recently, but you're still picking up a speedy 144Hz display and 512GB SSD. That's particularly impressive considering these are the first components to be sacrificed when making room for a premium GPU in the price tag.

