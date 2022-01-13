These Intel 12th gen processor deals see historic lowest prices on latest models

The Intel processor deals at Amazon see historic lowest prices on 12th gen i7 and i9 CPUs today, with discounts of up to $113 off the latest chipset models.

The deepest discount available in the Intel processor deals is reserved for the Intel Core i7-12700K which is retailing for just $382.99 (reduced from $496.25) for a massive saving of $113.26. This deal marks the first time that the coveted current-gen CPU has been available for under the $400 mark. The previous historic lowest ever price was $405, so you're saving an additional $22 here.

Also of note is the Intel Core i9-12900KF which returns to its historic lowest price of only $589.99 (down from $676.25) - for a hefty discount of $87.25. We've seen the Intel Core i9-12900KF consistently climb back to MSRP, especially through December and early January, so we don't recommend waiting for too long on this one.

Intel's 12th generation processors are the latest flagship models. Scroll down below to find out more information and make huge savings of some of the best CPUs for gaming in 2022.

Today's best Intel 12th gen processor deals

Intel Core i7-12700K | $496.25 $382.99 at Amazon

Save $113 - This is the historic lowest ever price for the Intel Core i7-12700K and the first time that this 12th generation Intel i7 processor has been available for under $400.

Intel Core i9-12900KF | $676.25 $589.99 at Amazon

Save $87.25 - This deal marks a return to the lowest ever recorded price for the Intel Core i9-12900KF. While this model was briefly available at this price in December, the processor quickly shot back up to MSRP, so act quickly to secure it at the best price.

Intel's 12th generation of processors are significant for being the first chipsets to support DDR5 memory for the fastest gaming performance possible.

If you've had your mind set on forging a future-proofed machine running the best RAM for gaming, then either the i7 or i9 chipsets are hard to beat at the current price point. Do keep in mind, that the 'KF' series does not feature integrated Intel UHD graphics processing, requiring a discrete GPU, such as one of the best graphics cards for gaming.

More of today's best Intel processor deals

Our price comparison technology scours the web for the deepest discounts available on all the latest and greatest Intel chipsets.

Find more Intel processors inside the best gaming laptops and best gaming PCs.