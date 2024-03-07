New Inside Out trailer teases a big high school journey for Riley – and an adventure for the emotions

Pixar has dropped a fresh look at Inside Out 2, and it's a chaotic trip inside Riley's head.

The film was announced at D23 2022 by Amy Poehler, AKA Joy herself, and the first trailer for the animated sequel landed in 2023. It showcased a brand new emotion for main character Riley: Anxiety. Gulp.

The new trailer shows off Anxiety's arrival, as well as Envy, Ennui, and Embarrassment (lots of Es, here). We also see Riley attempting to navigate the trials and tribulations of high school – and even Anxiety bottling up the other emotions.

Kelsey Mann is taking over directing duties from Pete Docter for Inside Out 2, with returning cast members including Poehler (Joy), Kaitlyn Dias (Riley), Phyllis Smith (Sadness), and Lewis Black (Anger).

Stranger Things star Maya Hawke is joining the line-up as Anxiety. Bill Hader previously voiced Fear, with Mindy Kaling as Disgust – neither actor is returning for the sequel, with Tony Hale and Liza Lapira taking over the roles, respectively. June Squibb has also been cast in an unknown role.

Inside Out was released in 2015, meaning the sequel is arriving just under a decade later; Inside Out 2 is scheduled for June 14, 2024. It's the only Pixar film coming this year after Elio was delayed to June 13, 2025 – but, Disney Animation has Moana 2 arriving this November, after a surprise announcement revealed the sequel is right around the corner.

