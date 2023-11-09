Inside Out 2 trailer introduces Stranger Things star Maya Hawke as Anxiety

Disney and Pixar have released the first trailer for Inside Out 2 – and Riley’s back with brand new emotions.

The sequel to 2015’s Inside Out takes us back inside Riley's mind, who has now entered her teenage years. Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust have it all under control, until Anxiety crashes the party. In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, a demolition crew shows up and starts clearing out space in Riley's brain – and blowing things up in the process. At the end of the chaos, Anxiety arrives, several suitcases in hand – implying that she, much to the dismay of the other emotions, is here to stay.

Pixar's head of story Kelsey Mann is in the director's chair, taking over for Pete Docter. The voice cast includes Kaitlyn Dias as Riley, Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, and Maya Hawke as anxiety. Tony Hale and Liza Lapira star as Fear and Disgust, replacing Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling.

The first film, which spent over five years in development, grossed $858 million against a $175 million budget and won Best Animated Feature at the 88th Academy Awards among other numerous accolades. Docter conceived the idea for the film in 2009, after watching his daughter Ellie go through the motions as she got older and wondering what was happening internally.

Inside Out 2 is set to hit theaters on June 14, 2024. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond.