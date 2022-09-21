Indie game devs are the ones to "take the risk" with PSVR 2, says Yoshida

A PlayStation head has said that they think indie developers will be the ones to "take the risk" when creating for PSVR 2 in the future.

As reported by VGC (opens in new tab), head of all things indie at PlayStation Shuhei Yoshida has suggested that indie games will play a big part in the company's PSVR 2 plans. Speaking at GI Live 2022 (opens in new tab) earlier this week, Yoshida said: "There are big games like Horizon: Call of the Mountain and Resident Evil Village and yes, they're amazing, but it's the indies, in my mind, that really take the risk because they want to make games on VR."

During the same talk, Yoshida added: "Indies have been waiting for this next VR boom, like Mizuguchi-san," referring Tetsuya Mizuguchi, the former Sega dev who worked on the likes of Tetris Effect plus many others. Although Yoshida didn't mention any developers or indie IPs specifically, we already know that the company has previously worked with several high-profile indie developers.

We still have a little while to wait before the PSVR 2 releases in "early 2023" , but we already know about several titles that will be playable on Sony's new virtual reality headset. As Yoshida has already mentioned, we have the Horizon Forbidden West VR spin-off game Horizon: Call of the Mountain , as well as a VR version of Resident Evil Village to look forward to.

It's also recently been confirmed that the tactical multiplayer shooter Firewall is getting a PSVR 2 sequel , similar to Firewall Zero Hours, which was released on the previous PSVR headset. Not to mention Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge and Demeo , which are also confirmed to be available for PSVR 2, as well as The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners 2.