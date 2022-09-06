PSVR 2 revives Firewall for a more ambitious sequel

Tactical multiplayer shooter Firewall Ultra is coming to PSVR 2, following up on Firewall Zero Hour's PSVR release some four years ago.

Developer First Contact Entertainment announced its new game in a post on the PlayStation Blog (opens in new tab). Set five years after the previous title, Firewall Ultra promises to evolve the contractors, locations, and maps from Zero Hour while making additions of its own.

"Since PS VR2 offers a much higher level of visual fidelity with 4K HDR, we’ve completely remade all character models," says community manager Frank Marm. "The maps have also seen a complete overhaul, with new areas and new textures. There will also be new locations and contractors, but it wouldn’t be a Firewall game without the weaponry and equipment, which also feature a much deeper level of customization."

First Contact Entertainment notably avoids the word sequel in its announcement, instead calling it "the next evolution in the Firewall franchise," which may reflect the mix of old and new here. That said, it sure reads like a sequel.

Visual upgrades aside, Firewall Ultra will also make some systemic additions to Zero Hour's formula. It's getting dedicated servers, for starters, as well as best-of-three PvP matches which will sit alongside "an entirely new PvE experience."

Firewall Ultra also demonstrates how some of the PSVR 2's feature set is being used. For example, the headset's eye tracking allows players to swap weapons and open HUD markers with just a glance. Here's hoping that looks and feels as smooth as it sounds on paper. The trailer also mentions finger touch detection, foveated rendering (an eye tracking trick designed to prioritize the details of what you're actively looking at), haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and a 110-degree FOV.

Firewall Ultra is the latest addition to the PSVR 2 library, and like many other confirmed games, it doesn't have an exact release date just yet. PSVR 2 itself is coming in "early 2023," as Sony confirmed last month.