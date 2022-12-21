James Mangold says we'll find out what happened to Indy's son in Indiana Jones 5 – and hints at what the Dial of Destiny is

Indiana Jones 5 – officially titled Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – will clear up one franchise question that's been unanswered since its cast was announced: what happened to Indy's son?

Director James Mangold, who's taking over from Steven Spielberg, told EW (opens in new tab) that audiences will "find out what happened" to the motorcycle-riding Mutt Williams, who appeared in 2008's The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull played by Shia LaBeouf. The character won't appear in the new sequel, however.

Mutt's fate isn't the only mystery that will be answered in the upcoming movie. When asked if he could reveal what the titular dial is, or what it can do, Mangold said: "I can't, because I don't want to give the movie away. But is there a relic in this movie that possesses a kind of power, or may possess a kind of power? And is it based on history and scientific speculation? Yes."

After a brief trip back to 1944, featuring a de-aged Harrison Ford, the majority of the movie takes place in 1969. Phoebe Waller-Bridge joins Ford as his goddaughter Helena, who is the daughter of a good friend, while Mads Mikkelsen and Boyd Holbrook will play the movie's villains. Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and John Rhys-Davies are also part of the cast.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny arrives on the big screen on June 30, 2023. In the meantime, check out our guide to the rest of the most exciting movie release dates coming our way in 2023 and beyond.