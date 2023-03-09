Indiana Jones 5 lands a PG-13 rating for violence, action, language, and smoking

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has been rated a PG-13 ahead of its release in June. The US rating body MPAA (opens in new tab) justified the decision due to "sequences of violence and action, language and smoking."

The upcoming fifth Indiana Jones movie is likely Harrison Ford’s last as the archeologist. Set in 1969 at the heart of the Space Race, Indy is off on a new adventure with his goddaughter (played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge). This time around, he’ll be battling Nazis and morally debating the means America is going to beat the Soviet Union to the moon.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will also feature a de-aged Ford in some flashback sequences – which we got a glimpse of in the trailer. "That is my actual face at that age," Ford said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert about the scenes. "They have this artificial intelligence program that can go through every foot of film that Lucasfilm owns. Because I did a bunch of movies for them, they have all this footage, including film that wasn't printed."

Starring opposite the Hollywood legend is Mads Mikkelsen as Jürgen Voller, a former Nazi who has been hired by NASA to help win the Space Race. Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, and Boyd Holbrook all also star.

The PG-13 rating is pretty unsurprising for those familiar with the franchise. Interestingly, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom was actually instrumental in creating the MPAA rating. Per The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), after it was deemed too scary to fall under PG but unfair to label as R, Steven Spielberg rallied for a rating in between the two.

