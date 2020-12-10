Indiana Jones 5 producer confirms they are not recasting Harrison Ford's role, script still being worked on

Indiana Jones’ last cinematic outing was the much-maligned Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. A fifth movie is on the way, and we can rest assured that we’ll still be seeing Harrison Ford with that fedora and bullwhip in the franchise’s next instalment.

Frank Marshall, a producer on the movie, shared an update with Den of Geek. “Yeah, we are working on the script,” he said. “There will only be one Indiana Jones and that’s Harrison Ford. What I’m excited about with Jim [James Mangold] is a great story. I think you see that in his movies like Ford Vs Ferrari. It’s all about characters and telling a good story. So I’m excited to see what he comes up with. I haven’t seen [the script] yet so I don’t know what to tell you.”

Mangold, who is writing the new script, also penned and directed the gritty Wolverine film Logan, and is set to direct Indiana Jones 5 after Steven Spielberg stepped away. Spielberg helmed all four of the franchises’ entries so far, but Indy fans shouldn’t be too worried – the legendary director is sticking around as a producer.

Although the film has gone through a few screenwriters and has lost Spielberg as director, things still seem promising for the sequel. With Mangold on board as writer and director, Indiana Jones 5 is shaping up to be another hit – and earlier this year, Ford commented: “We’re not going to make another Indiana Jones unless we are in a position to kill it… We want it to be the best. We’ve got some scheduling issues and a few script things to do, but we are determined to get it right before we get it made.”

Here’s hoping the film lives up to Ford’s words – though, from his performance in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, we know the actor is more than capable of perfectly reprising one of his much-loved roles for a franchise revival (and, let's face it, there's nothing to fault in Ford's performance in Kingdom of the Crystal Skull).

At the moment, Indiana Jones 5 is scheduled to release July 29 2022. Until then, check out our roundup of 2020 and 2021’s movie release dates.