In Modern Warfare 2, even the cars have killcams

In the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 map Crown Raceway, it's possible to get yourself killed by standing in the path of an F1 race car, and if that happens, you get to see your automobile killer's killcam.

In case you don't play a lot of FPS games, a lot of them let you see a replay of your own death from the perspective of the player who killed you, which can be helpful in a few ways. Chiefly, it can tell you where you're going wrong so you can avoid putting yourself in the same situation again. Killcams can also make you a better offensive player by perhaps teaching you a strategy or showing you a vantage point you weren't aware of before.

What isn't quite as helpful is when the car that struck and killed you has a killcam, as it's usually pretty clear what happened from the 3,000-pound bullet that was screaming in your direction before you died. However, for whatever reason, Modern Warfare 2's F1 cars will force you to relive your fatal mistake regardless. At least, according to this video from Redditor TheyCalledMeProphet:

It's possible Infinity Ward gave the cars killcams as a fun little easter egg, but there are some alternative theories. The most popular one, posited by nutcrackr (opens in new tab), theorizes that at one point, the cars zooming around the map were right in the center, which would've added a whole new PvE element to the map. SammySprinklar (opens in new tab) speculates that, because the map was originally a licensed real-world race track, the owners of the track might've disapproved of the idea of slaughtering players left and right.

Speaking of slaughtering, Modern Warfare 2 players are a little too happy about killing campers with drill charge.