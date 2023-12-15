I’m not starting Christmas until I get this Sega Dreamcast ornament

Normally, I don’t give Christmas decorations a second thought, but I just stumbled across a Sega Dreamcast ornament that has completely changed my perspective. I mean, I’m a ‘90s gamer baby through-and-through, so I can’t think of a better way to celebrate the holidays than paying homage to one of the most underrated consoles of all time. Plus, you can actually get a variety of different systems from yesteryear, meaning I can theoretically make my tree look like an issue of Retro Gamer magazine.

Before you get too excited, this tiny console won’t actually run Jet Set Radio or Crazy Taxi. Instead, the Sega Dreamcast Hallmark Keepsake Christmas Ornament is a palm-sized model of the original console you can grab at Amazon for $22.99 that boasts ridiculous attention to detail. However, it goes above and beyond the whole “honey, I shrunk the kid’s Christmas present” vibe by actually blasting music from Sonic Adventure when you press the power button. There’s even a controller with a tiny VMU installed, for those of you out there who wished those flamboyant memory cards were still a thing.

Naturally, Hallmark is marketing this tiny Dreamcast as a tree ornament, but there’s absolutely nothing stopping you from keeping it on display all year round. Personally, I’d love to place it next to my OG console within my game room, even if it does make it look like some nerdy shrine to a now dead platform. I’m also considering picking up two so that I can give one away as a last minute Christmas present, as this is definitely one of the best gifts for gamers in my life who also love Sega's last ever system.

Sega Dreamcast Hallmark Christmas Ornament | $22.99 at Amazon

This dinky replica of Sega's last ever console could make for a pretty affordable gift for the retro gamer in your life. Or, if you just want your Christmas tree to look pretty nerdy, you might want to grab this now so it'll arrive before the big day. Buy it if: ✅ You love retro gaming collectables

✅ You want a nerdy Christmas tree

✅ You have a retro gamer in your life Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd rather use the money for a game

❌ You hate tiny, adorable things

As I already touched on, the Dreamcast isn't the only bite sized console Christmas ornament out there, as there's also a Sega Genesis, Nintendo Entertainment System, and even a tiny Zelda cartridge among various other nods to retro hardware and gaming pop culture.

Naturally, some of you might want to pick up something you can actually play retro games on for yourself or as a gift. If that's the case, you might want to go peek at our Super Pocket review, as the latest Evercade system costs less than many PS5 or Xbox Series X game. If you're feeling like properly splashing out on your setup, it's also worth swinging by our Sinden Lightgun review for info on how to bring arcade shooters to your living room.

