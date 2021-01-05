Ikea mock PS5 and Xbox Series X units help you figure out where they can fit

Retailer Ikea has put together mock PS5 and Xbox Series X units to help customers work out if a piece of its furniture can house either next-gen console.

You can see Ikea's own mock units of both the PS5 and Xbox Series X just below, courtesy of a Reddit user. This is actually really helpful for customers who can't work out if a TV stand in Ikea would be able to fit either next-gen console, and the vast majority of the comments underneath the Reddit post are people giving similar positive feedback.

It's not exactly a secret that both the PS5 and Xbox Series X are two pretty sizeable consoles. Admittedly, the former console far outweighs Microsoft's next-gen console, and I remember users all over Twitter expressing their shock at how big Sony's next-gen console was when it launched back in November 2020. That's not to say the Series X isn't also a large console, but the PS5 is in a different league entirely.

In fact, Sony engineer Yasuhiro Otori previously revealed last year in October the true reason for the PS5's mammoth size. It turns out the cooling fan is the reason the PS5 is so dang big, and although Sony was originally exploring options for two smaller fans instead of one larger one, two fans are more difficult to control and optimize than one.

The PS5 is still pretty hard to get hold of, nearly two months removed from launch in November 2020. Shortly after the console launched, Sony revealed that additional units would be on sale by the end of the year, but we're left with a lot of uncertainty surrounding production, manufacturing, and when we'll see new consoles on shelves in 2021.

