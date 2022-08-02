If you pre-ordered Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on Steam, you might need to buy it again

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered has been repriced in some territories on Steam, meaning if you've got it pre-ordered, you should refund it and repurchase it.

Steam has released an update for future Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered players, letting them know that the game was incorrectly priced in some territories. According to the post (opens in new tab), those who pre-ordered the game in Australia, Israel, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, and the UK have paid a different price to those who pre-order the game from now on.

Steam has also suggested that those who pre-ordered before the price change should cancel their current pre-purchase of the game and purchase it again at the new lower price - specifically before August 12 to receive early unlock bonuses. For the UK, the game has been repriced from £54.99 to £49.99. According to the same post, no other markets have been affected and the issue has now been resolved on the digital storefront.

If this is the first you're hearing about Spider-Man Remastered on PC, here's what you need to know. Initially announced during a PlayStation State of Play presentation in June, the original PlayStation exclusive titles Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales are heading to PC - with the first of the two due in just a few days time on August 12, 2022.

A couple of weeks ago, we found out Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered's PC specs and it turns out the PC port will have a new mode that offers higher-quality ray tracing than the PS5 version of the game. According to Insomniac technology director Mike Fitzgerald, the new mode will add "even more city detail when web-swinging and fighting crime in Marvel's New York."