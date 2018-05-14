Popular

"I understand less than 10% of what’s going on" - The internet reacts to Westworld season 2, episode 4

You and me both, pal.

Well. That was certainly a trip. Westworld season 2 isn’t letting up with the mind-messing and general confusion. Things were stepped up a notch this week, though, with a few plots coming full circle, characters being stuck in their own personal hell and, yes, everything was still very confusing. Spoilers for Westworld season 2, episode 4 follow…

Dad infinitum

Was anyone else getting flashbacks to Desmond in Lost? Dear Daddy Delos being trapped in an observation wing while William tried to perfect the replication of Jim Delos was beautifully shot and, yet, tragic in execution. It opens up a whole bunch of questions as to what is really going on beneath the surface, too.

"I can't tell if this is now or then"

Trust Bernard to sum up the whole show in one sentence. I had a bit of a moan about multiple timelines last week but the show actually giving us some plot-based reasons for flitting back and forth made a lot more sense this week. Now, we just need to figure out when we are, and the whole mess will be solved – right?

No Old Man Logan?

Logan Delos is dead. Don’t take my word for it, take it from William who, uhh, not only lied about his daughter’s death (we’ll get to that in a moment) but revealed, offhand, that Logan died from an overdose some years back. Is that true? Are they hiding another similar pod with Delos Jr. too? No one knows, but we’re all still sad about Logan’s supposed ‘death.’

The Man in Black stays his course... and meets a familiar face

The Man in Black’s narrative this episode felt like just more of a reason to show how great of a gunslinger he is – something we’ve already seen countless times – but after cleaning up one mess, he stumbles into another. The girl from Park 6 appears in the distance and… she’s William’s daughter. Maybe. Who knows anything anymore?

Confusing as ever? Hell to the yes!

Right. So, if you’re scratching your head and wondering what you just watched over the past 72-minutes then, fret not, you’re not alone. There are so many moving parts – half of them broken beyond repair it seems – that you’re going to need to rewatch every episode at least seven times before you have any idea what’s going on.

After all that, you’re going to want to read our big question for Westworld season 2, episode 4 to try and make sense of things. It’s a doozy.

