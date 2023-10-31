I think this berry is a Stardew Valley 1.6 update hint but no one knows for sure

The upcoming Stardew Valley 1.6 update has received another small insight from ConcernedApe, and it might just be the most vague one yet.

On October 30, Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone shared another screenshot from Stardew Valley but it's left us with more questions than answers. Over the last few months we've had several 1.6 update clues, including a hint that pets may soon be able to wear hats , a screenshot that suggests Ginger Island could be about to head down to Joja route (terrifying fans everywhere), and the addition of disgusting-sounding wild horseradish juice .

The most recent screenshot shared by the developer is a simple one. It features what looks like a blueberry wearing a pair of sunglasses. Like usual, ConcernedApe hasn't shared any context to this screenshot so it's up to us to decide what the heck this could possibly mean for the Stardew Valley 1.6 update.

Right now, we still don't have a release date for Stardew Valley 1.6. It sounds like it'll be worth the wait though, as previous posts from ConcernedApe reveal that the farming sim's next update will add things like: A new major festival, new late-game content, 100+ new lines of dialogue, PC support for up to eight player multiplayer, and much more.

If these brief insights into Stardew Valley 1.6 weren't exciting enough, the developer has also shared a number of sneak peeks at their other upcoming project, Haunted Chocolatier . Over the last few months, we've seen some concept art of some adorable-looking chocolates , as well as a scene that looks similar to Stardew Valley , and four gameplay screenshots .