I've been waiting ages for this badass Darth Vader scene to get a Star Wars action figure

As soon as it happened in the Obi-Wan series, it was only a matter of time until we got a Star Wars action figure recreating the scene in miniature. You know the moment we're talking about - the one where Darth Vader's mask is sheared away to reveal a broken Anakin Skywalker underneath. It's both haunting and instantly iconic, and now, it's finally getting its own toy.

Dubbed 'Darth Vader (Duel's End)', this Star Wars action figure is part of The Black Series line. That means it stands at six inches tall, has lots of articulation of posing, and is crammed with an absurd level of detail including a photo-realistic face sculpt using special digital technology modelled on Hayden Christensen as he appeared in costume. To be honest, it's uncanny.

You'll find details and a better look at the figure further down the page, and it'll be up for pre-order exclusively via Target this July 14 at 9am ET ahead of a Fall 2023 launch.

You'll also find something else below, because this wasn't the only Star Wars action figure that was revealed. More specifically, we're also getting Commander Appo from Obi-Wan Kenobi (a clone trooper who led the attack on the Jedi temple alongside Anakin). Like Duel's End Vader, this one is available to pre-order exclusively at Target on July 14. While it may not be jostling for a spot on our list of the best Star Wars gifts like Vader, it's still pretty cool nonetheless.

The Black Series Darth Vader (Duel's End)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $27.99 Release date Fall 2023 Accessories Lightsaber

Seriously, it should be illegal for an action figure to look this good. Based on the final part of Obi-Wan and Vader's fight in the series, this one has a gash cut through that iconic helmet to reveal the battered, rageful Anakin underneath. There's extensive battle-damage paintwork across the armor as a result (with seared, buckled metal) to go with the usual cloth cape and tunic we've come to expect. Naturally, Vader's lightsaber is included as an accessory here as well. Unfortunately, the helmet isn't totally removable.

It's not available yet, but you'll be able to pre-order it exclusively from Target on July 14 ahead of a Fall 2023 launch.

The Black Series Commander Appo

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $27.99 Release date Fall 2023 Accessories Removable helmet, two blasters

While it's still got all the craftsmanship we've come to expect from The Black Series, this one is more of a deep cut because Appo isn't as big a character within the saga. However, fans may recognize him because he actually goes way back (alongside appearances throughout the Clone Wars animated series where he took part in the Pong Krell storyline, he was the guy who threatened Bail Organa during Order 66 in Revenge of the Sith). This version is based on the character's appearance in Obi-Wan Kenobi, where his 501st armor is a slightly paler shade of blue.

You can pre-order this figure up exclusively from Target on July 14 at 9am ET. It'll then land on shelves as of Fall 2023.

