I Am Groot is taking over everyone's Disney Plus homepages

He may be small, but that isn't stopping I Am Groot from taking over everyone's Disney Plus homepages.

Rather than being released as a single TV show entry on the streaming service, each episode is appearing separately on Disney Plus subscribers' homepages. Therefore, the five entries in I Am Groot are dominating the interface – rather than one batch of Groot adventures, Disney is promoting five separate installments, which is of course not the case for other Marvel shows like She-Hulk, which has a single entry on Disney Plus. The result is a Marvel takeover.

"It’s not easy being green, Disney," tweeted SFX editor Darren Scott, attaching an image of his green, Groot-filled Disney Plus homepage. 

"Anyone know when that new Groot show is coming out?" joked journalist Tom Ryan-Smith, attaching a similar image. 

"Do you think that new Groot show is on Disney+ yet?" echoed journalist Gerard Groves.

"Lmao Disney+ *really* wants me to watch She-Hulk and I Am Groot," added another Twitter user, with a similarly green homepage.

All five episodes of I Am Groot were written and directed by Kirsten Lepore, who has previously worked on Adventure Time. The series of five-minute animated shorts follow Baby Groot as he grows up between the events of Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy 2. Vin Diesel returns to voice the character, while Bradley Cooper also reprises his voice role as Rocket from the movies. Guardians director James Gunn also has a voice role in the series. 

All episodes of I Am Groot are available to stream now on Disney Plus – check out our guide to watching I Am Groot in order. If you've already caught up, check out our picks of the other best shows on Disney Plus to fill out your watch list.

