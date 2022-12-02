HYTE Eclipse HG10 gaming headset review: "A solid start"

Why you can trust GamesRadar+ Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

The HYTE Eclipse HG10 is a brand-new (and first) wireless gaming headset from the company best known for making PC cases and other PC peripherals. So can the company's first attempt at the gaming headset market make its way onto our best wireless gaming headset list?

At first glance, the HYTE Eclipse HG10 is an impressive-looking headset, with a minimalist sleekness rarely seen in the peripheral space. This thing looks cool, and its half-moon cup shape is certainly striking. At $99.99, it may not qualify as one of our best cheap gaming headsets, but it certainly won't break the bank, and certainly so for a wireless set. So, how does the HYTE Eclipse HG10 stack up? We spent some serious time with it to help you decide whether you want HYTE's first headset.

Design & Features

The HYTE Eclipse HG10 is a striking headset straight out of the box (which is also quite striking thanks to its bright yellow colorway and surprisingly small stature). With its monochrome matte white, light grey, and metallic silver color scheme, half-moon ear cups, and phases of the moon etched on one of the metal arms attaching the headband to the cups, this is a minimalist gaming headset that stands out in a sea of flashy peripherals.

(Image credit: Hyte/AlyssaMercante)

Essential info Design: Over-ear, closed back

Type: USB 2.0 Type-A (2.4GHz) wireless dongle / USB Type-C charging

Driver: 40mm Neodymium magnet

Microphone: Uni-directional, detachable

Impedance: 32 ohms

Compatibility: PC, PlayStation, Switch, Mac

Frequency response: 20-20KHz

Price: $99.99

Tested on PC and PS5.

The HYTE Eclipse HG10 has a seven-step adjustable headband, detachable, omnidirectional mic, and ear cups that can be titled 180 degrees. Most of the controls and features are located on the left ear cup: a volume dial, a power button, the port for the USB-C charger, and the mic. A microphone on/off button is located on the back of the right earcup. It connects via the USB dongle and has 30 hours of battery life.

The HYTE Eclipse HG10 has 40mm Neodymium magnet drivers that offer a frequency between 20 to 20KHz, and an impedance of 32 ohms. It connects to your PC, Mac, PS4, and PS5 through a USB 2.0 wireless dongle, and charges through a USB Type-C cord. If you want to connect this to your Switch, you'll need a USB Type-A to Type-C adapter.

Performance

The HYTE Eclipse HG10 is a breeze to set up right out of the box: the USB dongle immediately connects to the headset as soon as I turn it on, and my PC picks it up right away. The sound is pretty good immediately too; I was using it to listen to the Hasan Piker Twitch stream during work and everything sounded clear and crisp.

I also jump into some Overwatch 2 to see how it fares when it comes to gaming, specifically a first-person shooter. While there's some nice spatialization that helps me determine the location of enemies, weapon sounds are a bit harsh at higher audio levels. The bass sounds are lovely and rich, but that combined with the mid-level sounds can drown out some of the higher levels. The HYTE Eclipse HG10 seems to perform better when it comes to shooters, as you can focus on the spatialized sound - when using it while playing Cyberpunk 2077, the flatness of the sound is more obvious.

(Image credit: Hyte/Alyssa Mercante)

The same goes for listening to music - after Blink-182 announced a triumphant return, I listened to their 2003 self-titled album and found it hard to truly hear all of the fantastic layers in a song like 'Feeling This.' Sounds like "S's" are far too sharp, and the drums, bass, guitar, and layered vocals all feel rather crowded. The bass, however, sounds damn good. But without any software to customize the sound, the Hyte Eclipse HG10 can't be fine-tuned, so audiophiles may find issues with that.

Unfortunately, I found the HYTE Eclipse HG10 to be a bit uncomfortable after just an hour or so of wear. The vegan leather cup cushions feel almost too soft, so much so that it feels as if the tops of my somewhat small ears feel are pressed right up against the drivers after an hour of wear. Adjusting the headband didn't seem to help this, but I have a notoriously difficult-to-fit head, so this may not be the case for others. The headset feels weighty and sturdy, however, so don't expect this thing to break easily.

The HYTE Eclipse HG10 has great range, offering crystal clear connection even when I walk from my office (read: bedroom) to the kitchen to grab a LaCroix - and that's a distance of about 20 feet. The 30 hours of promised battery life stood the test of time - I used it for about 26 hours at max volume before it needed a charge. The microphone is decent - nothing to write home about, but my teammates in Call of Duty: Warzone and Apex Legends heard me without issue.

Overall - should you buy the HYTE Eclipse HG10?

(Image credit: Hyte/Alyssa Mercante)

If you're looking for a stylish, easy-to-use headset that works with nearly every platform (sorry Xbox) and costs under $100, then the HYTE Eclipse HG10 is a good option for you. It looks fantastic and has simple controls that make them a breeze to chuck on and tune in. They sound pretty darn good during gaming sessions, specifically FPS titles, but are found wanting when used for music playback.

If you're an audiophile or someone who likes to go in and customize their audio like you can with the Sony INZONE H3 or Sony INZONE H9, this won't be the headset for you.

It feels like the HYTE Eclipse HG10 is a solid start, but may improve a ton in future iterations.

How we tested the HYTE Eclipse HG10

I can't say that I used the HYTE Eclipse HG10 as my daily driver during testing because this was just a tad bit too uncomfortable for me. However, when I was able to keep it on it was used to listen to Twitch streams, playback audio recordings of in-person interviews, blast some pop-punk, and most importantly, play a ton of FPS titles.

You can read more about how we test gaming headsets as well as how we make all our recommendations in the full GamesRadar+ Hardware Policy.

Tested on PC with an iBuyPower Y60BG201 gaming PC supplied by iBuyPower and a Sony Inzone M9 monitor supplied by Sony.