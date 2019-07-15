Save $30 on the HyperX Cloud II 7.1 surround sound, noise cancelling gaming headset

I know you think headphones are headphones but this HyperX Cloud II gaming headset for $69.99 saves you $30.00 in this Amazon Prime deal, with a great selection of features.

For that price you'll get 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound via the USB Audio Sound Card (with just normal stereo if you use the 3.5mm jack alone). There's also a noise and echo cancelling detachable microphone, via an inline sound card, with a 15-25 Khz frequency response and overall noice reduction of more of less 20 dB.

It also has memory foam ear pads for extra comfort and is compatible with PS4, PC and Xbox One (although you'll need a Xbox One stereo adapter, which is not included to use it for the latter). And, if this doesn't do what you need then head to our Amazon Prime Day game deals to see more headphones and other offers.

