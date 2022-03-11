Huge savings on Alienware PCs with up to $900 off

Dell currently has some incredible savings on Alienware PCs, with $900 off on some impressive rigs. If you've been looking to upgrade and get a considerable saving, Dell has you sorted. We've picked two of our top deals for you to check out.

Now, this is one of the biggest savings we've seen in a while; with $900 off the Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop, this PC is packed. This unit is impressive with an 11th Gen Intel i9 Core processor, their best one yet, and an RTX 3060. While it does not come with the latest RTX GPU, the 3060 is still a solid GPU option for 1080p and 1440p gaming. This also comes with an incredible 32GB RAM, meaning this PC won't slow down anytime soon. And to tie it all up, it has a 1TB SSD. This PC was listed as $2,399.99, but it's now down to $1,499.99, which is essentially a steal for what you're getting.

The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop comes with another significant discount. This rig currently has $640 off, now being just $1,499.99. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800 processor, one of the best from AMD, and an NVIDIA RTX 3070 GPU, which is a significant upgrade from the 3060. The 3070 can produce 1440p and 4K resolution on some of the best games, making this deal incredible. Defiantly a must pick if you're looking for the best gaming PCs, and certainly one of the better Alienware gaming PC deals we've seen recently.

Save $900 - This is an incredible saving, for a great PC with Intel's best processor to date. With a solid RTX 3060 GPU, this PC is perfect for any game and with 32GB of RAM, it wont slow down anytime soon. For just under $1500, this is a must pick up PC.



Save $640 - This is a great PC with another significant saving. The Ryzen 7 CPU is one of the best from AMD, and still a solid option for those looking to pick up a PC with a significant saving. This paired with the RTX 3070, one of the best GPU's on the market, makes for an incredible PC for just under $1,500.



