HP announces its first HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor with Omen 27u

HP has announced a new 4K HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor at CES 2022, bringing its Omen line into the generation of the Xbox Series X and PS5. Built with new consoles in mind, but still firmly specced out for the PC crowd, the HP Omen 27u is the latest 27-inch panel to hit HP's shelves, and the first to strip bezels back across all four sides.

The Omen 27u will sit alongside the previous 27i model, but bumps your resolution up to native 4K over the 2560 x 1440 QHD display found on the former 27-inch flagship. You are dropping down to a 120Hz refresh rate over the native 165Hz found on the lower resolution device, but that's plenty speedy for those plugging in consoles.

(Image credit: HP)

On top of what HP terms "plug-and-play" connectivity with PS5 and Xbox Series X, the HP Omen 27u also ups the brightness to 450 nits and packs VESA DisplayHDR 400, DCI-P3 95%, and true 8-bit color. We've also got integrated stereo speakers gracing an HP Omen monitor for the first time as well, so no fiddling with extra speakers when hooking up your console.

Ports include two USB-A connections and a USB-C for good measure, but you've also got that all-important HDMI 2.1 alongside an extra HDMI 2.0 as well. PC players will be glad to know that DisplayPort connectivity is also available.

The HP Omen 27u will hit the market in Spring 2022, at a price of $699.99 and has been announced alongside a whole roster of new devices heading to the market this year. HP also revealed its compact Victus by HP 15L, the first gaming PC to hit the new affordable Victus range and one packing Intel's 12th generation i7 / AMD Ryzen 7 5000G processors and up to RTX 3060 Ti GPUs.

If you can't wait until the Spring, check out our guide to the best gaming monitors. Or, for something more console focused, take a look at the best monitors for PS5. We're also rounding up the best gaming TVs as well.