How to watch What We Do in the Shadows online and stream season 3 from anywhere

Gargoyles, Sirens and Atlantic City casinos are just some of the horrors in store in What We Do in the Shadows season 3, as Nandor, Nadja, Laszlo and Colin quickly gloss over the debt they owe to Guillermo and sink their teeth into a good old-fashioned power struggle for Vampiric Council supremacy. Winner gets to sit on the throne! Here's how to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 3 online and stream new episodes around the world.

You might not believe it when he's got a vacuum cleaner in hand, but Nandor also demonstrates how he seized possession of that "Relentless" moniker, as he tries to roll back the centuries and get back into the dating game.

Can he find soon-to-be-ex-wife-No.38 without the assistance of ultimate winghorse John?

Guillermo also finds out that being a fully-fledged member of the team is a lot like being... whatever he was before, and Colin prepares to turn 100.

Sillier than ever, you'll be able to watch What We Do in the Shadows online across the globe, as season 3 kicks off on Thursday, September 2 at 10pm ET / PT on FX. Not going to be in the country? Why not try a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and tune into your domestic broadcaster?

How to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 3 online in the US

Sling TV FX

What We Do in the Shadows season 3 kicks off with a double-header on FX on Thursday, September 2 from 10pm ET / PT, with subsequent episodes airing in the same slot on a weekly basis. If you don't have FX as part of your cable package, you can stream the channel in a number of ways. Sling TV is perhaps the most affordable option, with FX included on the Sling Blue package. Usually $35 a month, you can currently get your first month for just $10. Alternatively, FuboTV is a more expensive option, but comes loaded with over 100 channels and has a 7-day free trial. You can also watch What We Do in the Shadows on Hulu, where both previous and current seasons are available to stream. View Deal

How to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 3 online in Canada

FXNow Canada FX Canada

Much like in the US, you can watch What We Do in the Shadows season 3 on FX Canada, with episodes airing at 10pm ET / PT every Thursday night - but bear in mind that the season kicks off with a double bill! You can also watch live or stream on-demand on FXNow Canada, after signing in with your TV service provider details. View Deal

How to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 3 online in the UK

BBC iPlayer BBC iPlayer

The first two seasons of What We Do in the Shadows aired on the BBC in the UK, and though we haven't yet got a release date for season 3, it's likely to follow in those footsteps in the very near future. So the bad news is that it's not here yet, but the good news is that when it does arrive, you'll be able to tune in for free. For now, you can catch up on every episode from the first two seasons on BBC iPlayer, which is available on a variety of devices including Android and iOS smartphones, select Smart TVs, PlayStation and Xbox consoles and media streamers like Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV and Roku. View Deal

How to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 3 online in Australia

Binge Binge

Fans in Australia can watch new episodes of What We Do in the Shadows just a day after US viewers, with new episodes landing on Binge on a weekly basis from Friday, September 3. Also the place to watch seasons 1 and 2, you can take advantage of the 14-day free trial to watch at least some of What We Do in the Shadows season 3 without paying a thing, with a subscription then costing $10 a month. View Deal

