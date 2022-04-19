How to watch the World of Warcraft expansion reveal today

The next World of Warcraft expansion will be revealed via a livestream today, here’s how to watch the presentation live.

Blizzard will be hosting the World of Warcraft expansion reveal livestream at 12PM EDT/9AM PDT/5PM BST over on the game’s official YouTube (embedded below) and Twitch channels. According to the scheduled stream’s description, fans will see the future of World of Warcraft during the event, so it’s definitely worth tuning in when it’s live.

Although, there’s a chance you may have got a glimpse at the MMORPG’s next installment already. Earlier this month it was speculated that the next World of Warcraft expansion could be ‘Dragonflight’ after the source code for the game’s official website was leaked.

Not only did the leak reveal the upcoming expansion’s title but also the URL of a new website for the expansion and details surrounding pre-purchases. We should find out whether or not these leaks were accurate by the end of today’s stream.

This expansion reveal is clearly highly anticipated amongst fans as - an hour before the stream is due to officially begin - there are already over 60,000 people waiting on YouTube, with more joining as the wait continues. This doesn’t come as much of a surprise honestly as Blizzard did announce the event way back in early March , meaning WoW fans have been eagerly waiting for over a month for this reveal.

In other World of Warcraft news, Blizzard previously announced that it was releasing World of Warcraft on mobile later this year. Not much is known about the mobile release right now, as it was originally revealed in Activision Blizzard’s quarterly earnings report, all we do know is that "Blizzard is planning substantial new content for the Warcraft franchise in 2022 [...] and getting all-new mobile Warcraft content into players’ hands for the first time."

The World of Warcraft expansion reveal is due to start very soon so head over to YouTube or Steam and get ready to see what the future of Warcraft will have in store for players.