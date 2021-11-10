How to watch the Thunderful World event and see Mark Hamill get his Gunk on

You'll need to know how to watch the Thunderful World event to see Mark Hamill reveal new updates on The Gunk and other games, and if you're here you're already all set.

The Thunderful World event is set to begin today, November 1 at 11 am PST / 2 pm EST / 7 pm GMT, and the whole event is set to stream live via IGN's Twitch channel, as embedded below. You may not have heard of Thunderful before, but if you've played Lost in Random or any of the SteamWorld games, you're already familiar with the publishing label's output.

According to Thunderful, the upcoming presentation is set to reveal new details about The Gunk - that sci-fi game about cleaning up a contaminated alien planet which is coming to Xbox Game Pass - as well as provide updates on Planet of Lana, Firegirl, Cursed to Golf, Source of Madness, Tinkertown, and White Shadows. Joining Hamill throughout the show will be Xbox game creator experience and ecosystem boss Sarah Bond as well as Thunderful CEO Brjánn Sigurgeirsson.

Thunderful was formed as a collaboration between SteamWorld studio Image & From, Lost in Random studio Zoink, and Magnetic: Cage Closed studio Guru Games. Since then it's grown to encompass several more studios, while also teaming up with external studios for publishing duties. It's quickly carved out a spot for itself in a crowded industry, and this first Thunderful World presentation may be its closest thing to a coming-out party to potential players around the world.