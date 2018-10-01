Watch the second Red Dead Redemption 2 gameplay trailer right here, right now

The Red Dead Redemption 2 is currently blowing up the internet, again, thanks to an extensive swath of raw footage handpicked fresh from Rockstar's breathtaking open world. The Gameplay Video Part 2 reveals tons more info on the game's missions, combat, and world, but before we get into any of that, you need to watch the whole darn tooting thing for yourself in the trailer below.

Though this gameplay reveal isn't quite as long or revelatory as the first, there's still a lot to analyse and drool over until Red Dead Redemption 2 officially releases on October 26 for PS4 and Xbox One later this month.

For starters, how about that first-person mode? Originally an added feature for Grand Theft Auto 5's current-gen remaster, it looks like Rockstar is embracing the new perspective as a permanent aspect of its games for good. The FPS controls were always slightly wonky in GTA 5, but even that snippet of gameplay from this trailer is enough to persuade us that Red Dead Redemption 2 will be just as immersive and robust in first person as it always has been in third.

Meanwhile, the Gameplay Video also gives us a better look at some of the ancillary activities we'll be able to get up to outside of the main meat of the game, including (deep breath) fishing, poker, dancing, eating, bathing, watching a matinee, bounty hunting, loan sharking, bank robbing, cattle herding, wood chopping, stabscotching, treasure hunting, side questing, burgling, crime investigating, and much, much more.

Oh, and is that Red Dead Redemption 2's first known Easter egg? Look in the video from 1:04 onwards, and you can see that Arthur and his gang are robbing the Lemoyne National Bank. Turns out Lemoyne has more purchase than we'd realised, as it was the name of a street that got cut from Grand Theft Auto 5.

We'd knew this area would show up in Red Dead Redemption 2, but this trailer caught our eye to the fact that Lemoyne has a history with Rockstar that goes back way before its Western sequel ever existed. Spot anything else that we didn't? Let us know in the comments below, and tell us which activity you're most looking forward to trying out in Red Dead Redemption 2 this Holiday.