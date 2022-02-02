How to watch the PS5 State of Play on Gran Turismo 7 today

At least we only have to double-check how to watch the PS5 State of Play on Gran Turismo 7 later today, because Sony was pretty forthcoming about the actual content of the show.

The State of Play will kick off at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BT today, February 2, and you can tune in through the official PlayStation Twitch and YouTube channels. Gran Turismo 7 is obviously the focus of the showcase, but Sony hasn't explicitly ruled out appearances or details for other games.

That said, don't set your hopes too high for any surprise announcements or reveals. This isn't the first time Sony's run a State of Play focusing on a specific game, and in the past, like with the Deathloop showcase, it really was just one game