How to watch the Pokemon Presents livestream

It's almost time for The Pokemon Company to show everyone what it's been working on, so here's how to watch the Pokemon Presents show happening on August 8.

Last week, The Pokemon Company announced that it will be hosting a 35-minute long Pokemon Presents livestream that will feature news and announcements about the beloved Nintendo franchise. The showcase is set to take place on August 8 at 6AM PT / 9AM ET / 2PM BST and can be watched via the official Pokemon YouTube channel .

As always, there's already tonnes of speculation about what we're going to see during the event. It's pretty safe to assume that we'll be seeing more on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 's DLC, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero , which is set to launch later this year, as well as maybe some updates on the previously announced Detective Pikachu Returns .

I'd love to see more of the upcoming Netflix series Pokemon Concierge which recently got a release date of December 2023. It would be great if we could finally see a proper trailer for this upcoming animation as, so far, we've only had a teaser and a very brief glimpse at the set and some of the Pokemon puppets set to appear in the show.

There's also always a chance that we could see a brand-new Pokemon game. Since 2016, there's been a new Pokemon game released every year, including Pokemon Sun and Moon, Let's Go Pikachu & Eevee, Pokemon Sword and Shield , and so on, but right now, we don't know what The Pokemon Company is planning for 2024.

There's no guarantee on this one, but it's definitely possible, considering the length of the presentation and the amount of time it's been since we last had Scarlet and Violet and Pokemon Legends: Arceus .