How to watch the PlayStation State of Play showcase today

If you're wondering how to watch today's PlayStation State of Play showcase on September 14, you've come to the right place.

As announced yesterday by PlayStation, giving us very little time to wait, a new State of Play is airing later today at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET/10 p.m. BST/11 p.m. CEST. You can watch the entire showcase just below as soon as the time rolls around later today, for a look at all the indie and third-party games set to debut on PS5 in the near future.

Yes, that's the exact wording of PlayStation's announcement for the new State of Play showcase. So you can wipe away hopes of seeing the likes of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 at the new presentation later today, which is out in a little over a month from now on October 20, or whatever God of War Ragnarok developer Sony Santa Monica is busy cooking up.

Keep in mind that State of Play broadcasts are very different from the PlayStation Showcase events. The former tends to focus either on smaller games, with one bigger third-party game to accompany them, while the latter is where PlayStation and other developers make a big splash, with the likes of Marathon and Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater being announced at the PlayStation Showcase 2023.

If you're a PSVR 2 user though, then this State of Play should bring about good news. Sony hasn't revealed many new games for the new-gen headset over the past few months, but this showcase promises to deliver some new titles for the pretty pricey device.

You can read all about the upcoming PS5 games on our guide.