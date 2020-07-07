How to watch the Nacon Connect event today and what to expect

If you're looking to watch the Nacon Connect stream today, you've come to the right place. We've put together all of the information you need to know about the event, including where and when you can watch it and what you can expect to see.

Publisher Nacon is holding its first digital event today at 7 pm CEST / 6 pm BST / 10 am PT, and the will be streamed live on Nacon's official YouTube channel. You can watch it right here in the embedded video above.

Nacon is set to showcase 10 games, including several unannounced titles from the publisher. With racing games, RPGs, and roguelikes, the showcase will debut a variety games across different genres. While we don't know about all of the games set to be shown, a selection of upcoming titles has been confirmed by Nacon so far.

To start things off, you'll be getting your first look at Vampire: the Masquerade - Swansong, an upcoming RPG developed by Big Bad Wolf Studio (who were behind the episodic adventure The Council). Swansong sees you control three different vampires who are members of different clans of the Camarilla secret society. You'll gain different perspectives as you navigate your way through their intertwining stories.

Cyanide Studio's dark fantasy Rogue Lords will also be making an appearance. As a roguelike where you take on the role of the Devil, you have to use your evil powers in turn-based combat to take revenge on the Demon Hunters. By building up your team of disciples made up fellow famous evil figures - such as Dracula and Bloody Mary - you upgrade skills, collect souls, and make decisions to "crush the forces of good."

We'll also get to see a gameplay reveal of Werewolf the Apocalypse: Earthblood, another upcoming RPG developed by Cyanide Studios that's set in the World of Darkness universe.

It looks like we're also seeing the reveal of a new Test Drive game. The next installment in the Test Drive series of racing games was teased for the Nacon Connect event in a recent tweet on the game's official Twitter page.

Keep track of the latest releases with our round-up of all of the most exciting upcoming games 2020.