How to watch the Future Games Show at Gamescom Powered by Mana

The Future Games Show at Gamescom powered by Mana is taking place tomorrow, and here's how you can watch all the exciting announcements and updates as they happen.

Gamescom, the yearly gaming event held in Cologne, Germany, is back with the first in-person event in years, but that doesn't mean the end of showcases that you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home. This, of course, includes our very own Future Games Show, which returns tomorrow, August 24 at 11:00 PT / 14:00 ET / 19:00 BST. You can catch the show on GamesRadar's Twitch (opens in new tab), our YouTube (opens in new tab) channel, Twitter, our Facebook page, Bilibili, and, as ever, right here on Gameradar.com. To make sure you don't miss out on any of the action, why not set yourself a handy reminder (opens in new tab) on our YouTube channel.

As for why you should tune in to tomorrow's showcase, well, we've got something to suit every taste with over 50 games, including ten world premieres. There'll be trailers, developer presentations, and gameplay from titles such as Bloober Team's psychological horror fest Layers of Fears, atmospheric sci-fi thriller Deliver Us Mars, and wacky sandbox adventure Goat Simulator 3.

As is tradition, we've also got some famous folk from the world of gaming to talk you through it all. Tomorrow's Future Games Show will be hosted by Christopher Judge, who you may know better as Kratos from God of War, and Danielle Bisutti, who voices Freya. To top it all off, there's also a virtual show floor featuring playable demos, so be sure to stop by the Future Games Show Steam page (opens in new tab) after the show.

