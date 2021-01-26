How to watch the Elder Scrolls Online: Gates of Oblivion reveal event

If you want to be right on time for the Elder Scrolls Online: Gates of Oblivion reveal event, here's how and when to tune in.

ZeniMax Online and Bethesda are set to reveal the next year of content for Elder Scrolls Online tonight at 2pm PST / 5pm EST / 10pm GMT. The Gates of Oblivion Global Reveal Event will premiere on Bethesda's Twitch channel, which we've embedded below for you to watch live right here.

Gates of Oblivion, the successor to last year's year-long Dark Heart of Skyrim adventure, was first revealed in December with a brief teaser. Today's event will reveal the next chapter expansion, which is the big centerpiece of the Gates of Oblivion. ZeniMax Online Studio Director Matt Firor and Bethesda marketing chief Pete Hines will be there to introduce the new chapter, and they'll be joined at some point by ESO Creative Director Rich Lambert and a few other special guests.

On top of the new chapter, the Elder Scrolls Online: Gates of Oblivion reveal will give details on the "new worlds, challenges, systems, and adventures coming in 2021." The event should be similar to last year's January reveal, which introduced Greymoor as well as the Harrowstorm DLC, a ton of plot details, the Antiquities system, and a new 12-player Trial. You can expect today's event to be similarly robust.

If you link your Elder Scrolls Online account to Twitch, you'll get Twitch Drops and the Viridescent Dragon Frog pet, which suddenly I need in my life, just for watching the stream.

