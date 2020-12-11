Elder Scrolls Online: Gates of Oblivion revealed for 2021

Bethesda Softworks and Zenimax Online Studios unveiled the next chapter in The Elder Scrolls Online, titled Gates of Oblivion.

The successor to the year-long Dark Heart of Skyrim saga takes players deep into the fiery trenches of Oblivion, where it looks like you'll be facing off against Mehrunes Dagon, the main antagonist of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion and "the foe of all mortal races." The cinematic trailer revealed at The Game Awards shows an elven protagonist being haunted by Dagon in her dreams, awaking just as she's caught approaching him from behind.

As with previous chapters, The Elder Scrolls Online: Gates of Oblivion will likely be a full year packed with DLC with one major expansion as the headliner. 2020's Dark Heart of Skyrim chapter centered around the Greymoor expansion, but there have been numerous smaller DLC packs released before and after, the most recent being the Markarth DLC. Greymoor took The Elder Scrolls Online down a darker, more gothic road than previous chapters, and it doesn't look like Gates of Oblivion is any cheerier.

Now that we know the name of the next big Elder Scrolls Online chapter, Zenimax says to mark your calendar for the "Global Reveal Event," taking place January 21 at 2pm PST / 5pm EST / 10pm GMT. That should give us a look at gameplay and potentially reveal the first DLC pack included in the Oblivion chapter.

