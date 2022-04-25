Here's how to watch the Diablo Immortal reveal event later today on April 25.

You can check out the Diablo Immortal reveal event just below, via the embedded video straight from Activision Blizzard itself. The whole event will be kicking off at approximately 4:30 a.m. PT/7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. BST, which makes it an unusually early debut for West Coast audiences in particular.

As for what this event could contain for Diablo Immortal, there's currently zero information from Activision Blizzard as to what we'll be seeing later on today. Smart money has the reveal event showcasing some sort of gameplay for the new Diablo spin-off, possibly revealing gameplay details like classes or characters, or perhaps even delving into how co-op will work.

If you're unfamiliar with Diablo Immortal at large, it's basically the mobile-oriented spin-off for the classic looting franchise. Diablo Immortal was first announced by Activision Blizzard all the way back in 2018, but we've seen and heard relatively little information about it since then, with the project generally having gone very quiet alongside Diablo 4.

Activision Blizzard claimed back in May 2021 that the game would launch later that year, and although that obviously didn't end up happening, perhaps we're drawing nearer to the release date for the new mobile game than we might expect. The developer could even announce beta dates for Diablo Immortal during the reveal event later today, such is the nature of live-service mobile titles.

Check out our full Diablo Immortal preview from back in 2021 to see why you should be paying attention to the mobile spin-off of the classic franchise.