How to watch the Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer reveal

Today's the day we see the first footage of Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer, and we've got all the details you need to be in the right place and at the right time for the big reveal.

The long-awaited reveal of Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer footage is happening live on Twitch and YouTube in just a matter of minutes. The stream kicks off on Tuesday, September 7 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST, and you can catch the show right here.

Aside from plenty of multiplayer footage, we aren't sure what to expect from today's stream, and it should be interesting to see whether it reveals anything about the changes coming to Call of Duty Warzone when Vanguard launches. What we do know is that Call of Duty: Vanguard is launching with 20 multiplayer maps, the most of any Call of Duty title to date.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is officially set to launch on November 5 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. There will be a few opportunities to check out the upcoming entry before then, as the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta is kicking off in just a few days.

Starting Friday, September 10 and running until Monday, September 13, folks who pre-ordered the game on PlayStation will get early access to the game. Then, from Thursday, September 16 to Friday, September 17, PC and Xbox players get to join in on the fun with a crossplay beta on all platforms. And finally, from Saturday, September 18 to Monday, September 20, the open beta will be available on all platforms.

