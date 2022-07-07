How to watch Skull and Bones gameplay reveal event

Want to know how to watch the Skull and Bones reveal stream? The good news is that it's taking place today (July 7), and you can watch the entire showcase right here.

After much rumor and speculation, Ubisoft is finally showing off some Skull and Bones gameplay later today. You can watch the entire gameplay reveal showcase just below, which is scheduled to kick off in full at 11am PT/ 2pm ET/ 7pm BST. However, if you're interested in the pre-show antics, tune in 15 minutes prior.

Ubisoft previously touted said pre-show as being "full of surprises" earlier this week when the gameplay event for Skull and Bones was first announced. It could be that the developer will debut several smaller details about the game itself during this early section, before delving deeper into the gameplay itself in the actual showcase.

As for what we can expect from the reveal event, Ubisoft pledged "new gameplay, our unique take on piracy, and exclusive behind the scenes with developers." So not only will we be seeing Skull and Bones in action for the first time in over a year, but we'll also be hearing from developers in Ubisoft Singapore about their take on pirate warfare.

We first noted earlier this week that Ubisoft's YouTube placeholder for the live event mentioned "register for future live tests" in its description. This could very well mean Ubisoft could announce future beta sessions for Skull and Bones during the reveal event, so be sure to keep an eye out if you're particularly keen on getting access before the game finally launches.

Speaking of, could we finally, after many years, be in for a release date reveal for Skull and Bones? Considering the game was first announced in 2017, with development obviously going on years before that, you'd really hope so, and Ubisoft has previously pledged to release Skull and Bones before the end of Fall 2022.

