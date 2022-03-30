How to watch Moon Knight online - stream the new Marvel show for as little as possible

The latest Marvel show has just dropped to pretty great reviews (ours called it "the best start" yet), so you may be wondering how to watch Moon Knight online. Fortunately, it's easy. Members of the Disney Plus streaming service can stream Moon Knight right now. The first episode is exclusive to that platform, meaning you won't find it anywhere else.

If you aren't a subscriber, worry not - it isn't too deadly to join. To be precise, one month of Disney Plus doesn't cost much more than a couple of coffees. More importantly, it allows you to watch Moon Knight straight away - there aren't any premium tiers to worry about. We'll admit that signing up to another streaming service isn't always the easiest pill to swallow, but in this case it's necessary; there isn't any other way to stream Moon Knight online. And hey, at least there isn't any cancellation fee. That means you can run away once you're done with Marvel's latest superhero.

Just remember, you'll need a membership for at least two months if you want to watch Moon Knight online in its entirety; new episodes drop every Wednesday, and there are six in total (taking us to May 4). Wondering how much that will cost you? We've laid out the best Disney Plus sign-up deals below. Simply click on your region to get started, and you can stream Moon Knight in no time.

Watch Moon Knight online - USA

Disney Plus | $7.99 per month

At the time of writing, your cheapest option to stream Moon Knight online is by picking up a standard month of Disney's streaming service - now that there's no trial period, it's legitimately the most affordable option. On the plus side, it does get you access to the service's full library, and you can cancel whenever you want. But remember, you'll need at least two months to watch Moon Knight online in full (it ends May 4). As such, anyone that thinks they'll stick around afterward to see She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel should consider the $79.99 annual fee - it offers 12 months for the price of 10. Alternatively, you could always opt for the the Disney Plus bundle with Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus for $13.99 per month (or $19.99p/m if you'd prefer to go without Hulu ads).



Watch Moon Knight - Canada

Disney Plus | $11.99 per month

If you're keen to watch Moon Knight for as little as possible, your best bet is the normal monthly sub. Sorry, folks - with the Disney Plus free trial gone, it's honestly the least expensive option we could find. However, do be aware that you'll need at least two months to stream Moon Knight in full. As such, it's worth considering the annual $119.99 deal instead if you think you'll stick around for other shows like She-Hulk or Obi-Wan Kenobi - it gets you 12 months of the service for the price of 10.



Watch Moon Knight - UK

Disney Plus | £7.99 per month

Like other Marvel shows before it, you can only watch Moon Knight via Disney's streaming service. The least expensive option right now is a standard monthly membership, and if you stick around until May 4, you'll be able to stream Moon Knight in its entirety. However, it's worth pointing out that the annual pass (which you can pick up for £79.90) is better value for money long term because it gets you 12 months for the price of 10. Want to hang around for Ms. Marvel or Obi-Wan Kenobi? That's the deal we'd recommend, simply because it saves you the most cash.



Stream Moon Knight - Australia

Disney Plus | $11.99 per month

As always, Disney's streaming service is home to the latest Marvel show. As such, your cheapest option if you want to stream Moon Knight is the standard monthly rate. But don't hit checkout yet. If you also fancy sticking around for Obi-Wan Kenobi, She-Hulk, and Ms. Marvel, you're better off opting for the $119.99 annual fee instead. That's better value for money overall because you gain 12 months of the streaming service for the price of 10. That's a saving of $24 overall.



Keen to stream Moon Knight in your area? Your best bet is to check Disney Plus, as the Marvel show is exclusive to that service. And if you don't have Disney Plus in your region, don't freak out; it should be there soon. Disney has promised a worldwide rollout over the next few years.



