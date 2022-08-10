Another new Marvel TV show is on the way, so you might be wondering how to watch I Am Groot online for less. That's why we've spurred our resident deals hunters into action with ways of getting access to the show for as little as possible. Basically, your best bet is grabbing a single month of the Disney Plus streaming service (opens in new tab). Unless you go for a free membership via phone and internet contracts like those with Verizon in the USA (opens in new tab) or O2 in the UK (opens in new tab), it's the cheapest possible option right now. In addition you can pull the plug whenever you want. In other words, you can stream I Am Groot, cancel your sub, and ride into the sunset before you're charged for a second month.

Because every episode of the show will be available at once, you can also get away just with a month of the Disney streaming service if you just want to stream I Am Groot. Unlike shows such as She-Hulk, there are only five instalments totalling 15 minutes each and they all arrive August 10. That means you can feasibly watch I Am Groot in its entirety within an afternoon before moving on to everything else Disney's got to offer.

Disney Plus quick links Disney Plus USA: See the offers (opens in new tab)

Disney Plus UK: Check prices (opens in new tab)

So, exactly how much will it cost for you to watch I Am Groot? Although we've listed a detailed breakdown of all the best Disney Plus sign-up deals below (including bundles that'll save you money in the long run), don't worry - it won't cost more than a couple of takeaway coffees.

Watch I Am Groot - USA

Watch I Am Groot - Canada

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus | $11.99 per month (opens in new tab)

The only way to stream I Am Groot online in Canada is via Disney's streaming service, and the cheapest available option at the time of writing is the standard monthly fee (sadly, the Disney Plus free trial (opens in new tab) is long gone). However, the annual $119.99 deal (opens in new tab) is arguably better value because it gives you 12 months for the price of 10. If you're in it for the long haul, that's what we'd recommend.



Watch I Am Groot - UK

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus | £7.99 per month (opens in new tab)

To watch I Am Groot online for as little as possible in the UK, you'll need to get a single month of Disney's streaming service. It's the cheapest available offer (unless you get it for free with an O2 contract extra (opens in new tab), that is). It isn't necessarily the best value, though. That honour would go to the annual pass which you can pick up for £79.90 (opens in new tab). It gets you 12 months for the price of 10.



Watch I Am Groot - Australia

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus | $11.99 per month (opens in new tab)

The cheapest Disney Plus offer in Australia right now is a standard monthly sub that you can cancel whenever you like. If you're in it for the long haul, though, we'd suggest considering the $119.99 annual fee (opens in new tab) instead. That's because it gets you 12 months for the price of 10, which is a saving of $24 and much better value overall.



Watch I Am Groot - India

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus with Hotstar (Premium) | ₹299 per month (opens in new tab) / ₹1499 a year (opens in new tab)

If you want to watch I Am Groot in India, all you need is a Disney Plus Hotstar bundle. Pick up the Premium tier and you'll get multiplex and new Indian movies to go with Hotstar specials, a lack of ads, and Full HD streaming accompanied by Dolby 5.1 audio for your trouble. Content is available in English or with several dubbed options as well, and it's even better value if you pick the annual option - you're saving a massive ₹2088 a year compared to the ₹299 monthly fees.



Disney Plus deals where you are

(opens in new tab) Check for Disney Plus deals in your region (opens in new tab)

Your area not listed above? Your best bet is to check Disney Plus, as it should be exclusive to that service. And if you don't have Disney Plus in your region, keep cool; it should be there soon, as Disney has promised a worldwide rollout over the next few years.



Want more?

Undecided on the streaming service? We've got the full scoop in our Disney Plus review, including how it stacks up against the competition. You can also line up your next Disney viewing session with our guide on how to watch Encanto.

Meanwhile, those hoping to give their setup a spruce up should take a look at the best gaming TVs (available here for UK readers), not to mention the best gaming sound system. That way you'll be able to show off I Am Groot and everything else Disney Plus has to offer at their best.

For other deals on streaming services, be sure to check out our guides to the latest Hulu bundle deals, HBO Max prices, and the latest ESPN Plus costs and bundles.

For present ideas, don't miss these essential Disney gifts, the best Star Wars gifts, and this awesome screen-accurate Thor: Love and Thunder t-shirt.