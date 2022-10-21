We finally know how to watch the Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream now that developer Hoyoverse has dropped teasers for the big showcase, and the next chapter in Sumeru looks promising.

Genshin Impact version 3.2 will be revealed at 5am PST / 8am EST / 1pm BST on Sunday, October 23 via the game's official Twitch (opens in new tab) channel. Special program Twitch VODs aren't archived, but approximately four hours later, the 3.2 special program will be uploaded to the game's YouTube (opens in new tab) channel, which will still give you plenty of time to redeem the limited-time Genshin Impact codes that will be shared during the showcase. You'll still want to cash them in before the end of the day, though.

Like the two Sumeru updates before it, update 3.2 will be five weeks long instead of Genshin Impact's usual six. As Hoyoverse announced in the 3.0 special program, update 3.3 is expected to launch on December 7, 2022. As far as we know, the game will return to its normal six-week schedule starting with update 3.3, but that's subject to change as Hoyoverse course-corrects after the year's coronavirus-related delays.

Update 3.2 will introduce two new characters: Nahida, the five-star Dendro archon, and Layla, a Cryo user assumed to be a four-star unit. The Genshin Impact 3.2 banners also include reruns for Yae Miko, Yoimiya, and Tartaglia according to an event page which was spotted early. The order that these character banners will be released remains to be seen, but given the Sumeru storyline and the previous archon debuts, Nahida is expected to appear in the first half of the update.