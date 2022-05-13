How to watch Eurovision 2022 live stream online: start time and channels near you

It’s the TV event of the year: uniting millions of people from countries all over the world to watch outlandish musical acts take part in this four-hour fever dream while voting for their favorite. Promising incredible entertainment and more cheese than a fondue foundation, below we break down how to watch Eurovision 2022 live online from anywhere - and get a 100% free live stream through BBC iPlayer.

The 66th Eurovision Song Contest takes place in Italy after Måneskin’s rocking performance of “Zitti E Buoni” in 2021, with the high-energy event co-hosted by Singer-songwriter Mika, recording artist Laura Pausini, and TV Presenter Alessandro Cattelan. National broadcasters often provide their own running commentary, like Graham Norton’s slyly amusing coverage for the BBC.

26 countries are in competition this year. But which will take the top prize home? Personally, we’d like to see Norway’s “Give that Wolf a Banana” go the distance with their dangerously catchy, deliriously silly song and whose band members look like Daft Punk on psychedelics.

Expect pyrotechnics, jaw-dropping costumes, and emotional song writing from the “Big Five” countries and beyond, with Sam Ryder representing the UK, Germany’s Malik Harris singing the raw “Rockstars”, and Alvan and Ahez delivering fiery elemental energy for France with their track “Fulenn” (Spark).

Don’t miss a moment this Saturday, May 14 at 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 5am AEST Sunday by following our guide below on how to watch the Eurovision 2022 live stream online from anywhere.

How to watch Eurovision online and get a FREE live stream

BBC The Eurovision Song Contest is being broadcast on BBC One on Saturday, May 14 from 8pm BST and will also be available to live stream online totally FREE on BBC iPlayer. It’s been almost 20 years since the UK left the competition victorious with “Love Shine a Light” by Katrina and the Waves, so UK viewers might be hoping Sam Ryder will bring the win home again. BBC iPlayer is available on a variety of devices including Android and iOS smartphones, select Smart TVs, PlayStation and Xbox consoles and media streamers like Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV and Roku. Outside of the UK? You can still tune in using a VPN to access a BBC iPlayer contentas if you were at home. Not only that, but Express VPN is also offering a 30-day all-your-money-back guarantee, allowing you to try before you buy.

How to watch Eurovision 2022 online from anywhere

ExpressVPN | Try 100% risk free for 30 days

If you're away from home when Eurovision is taking place, a VPN is your best option for tuning in. A VPN gets around geo-restrictions allowing you to access BBC iPlayer from anywhere as if you were in the UK. Try it for 30 days and get your money back if you're not happy.

How to use a VPN

There are three simple steps to follow:

1: Get a VPN installed. There are plenty of options, but we'd point you in the direction of ExpressVPN. There's even an offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49%. Happily, ExpressVPN is also compatible with pretty much every device you can think of too.

2: Connect to an appropriate server. Select a server located back in your home country and you'll be in and away. And if there's any sniff of an issue, Express's handy 24/7 live chat customer support can come to your rescue.

3: Head over to the service you want. Here you can shop as normal and once you set your location, visit the service you're interested in and sign up as normal or log in, and start watching. And if you don't get along with it, you can always cancel without issue within 30 days and get a full refund. Easy!

How to watch Eurovision Grand Final online in the US

Peacock NBC’s streaming service grants US audiences a front-row seat to the greatest (non-sporting) show on earth, with Eurovision 2022 available to stream live on Saturday, 14 May from 3pm ET / 12pm PT, exclusively on Peacock. The US, fans will get live commentary from former Olympic figure skater and NBC Sports analyst Johnny Weir, who as a Eurovision superfan is sure to rise to the occasion. Peacock Premium costs $4.99 a month, while Premium Plus – which ditches ads and provides download functionality – costs £9.99. If you're looking to tune into your Peacock account while you're away from home you might find geo-blocks stop you from enjoying your content. You can use a VPN to alter your IP address, however, so that you can keep streaming as if you were at home.

How to watch Eurovision online in Canada

Unlike last year when OMNI provided online coverage of the grand finale, there’s no Canadian broadcaster for Eurovision this year. *Sad face emoji*. But all is not lost, because the Eurovision Song Contest YouTube channel can be accessed by Canadians, where they'll be able to stream a ‘clean’ version of the show (with no local commentary) live on May 14 from 3pm ET / and 12pm PT. However, if you miss the witty repartee of a presenter like Graham Norton, or are travelling and unable to access your usual VOD service, then you’ll be well served by a VPN like ExpressVPN. They’re easy to use and will allow you to stream Eurovision no matter where you are by making it appear as if you’re right back home.

How to watch Eurovision online for FREE in Australia

SBS SBS has been broadcasting Eurovision since 1983, and Australians have a stake in the show this year with their nominated act Sheldon Riley. The full show will air in Australia on Sunday, May 15 at the rather loathsome time of 5am AEST, with SBS On Demand offering a live stream as well. Thankfully for those who like a lie-in, it’s will be on later in the day too at 7.30pm. As well as apps for Android and iOS, you can access SBS On Demand with Android TV, Amazon Fire TV stick, Apple TV and most smart TVs. And if you’re out of the country when the iconic European competition airs? You can simply purchase a VPN and connect to your home streaming service to watch Eurovision 2022 online from wherever you are.

