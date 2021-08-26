How to watch American Horror Story Double Feature online and stream season 10 from anywhere

Ryan Murphy's anthology horror series returns for its tenth season, this time offering two stories in one for American Horror Story: Double Feature. Welcoming back a familiar ensemble including Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and Lily Rabe, here's how to watch American Horror Story: Double Feature online and stream season 10 around the world as Macaulay Culkin joins the cast.
- See also: Watch The Suicide Squad
Finn Wittrock portrays Harry Gardner, who is facing a dreaded bout of writer's block. Moving to a quiet seaside town with his pregnant wife (Lily Rabe) and their daughter, Harry seeks out a quick fix to restore his inspiration with the help of the odd locals, Evan Peters and Frances Conroy. The result? Some truly horrifying after effects, of course.
With production delayed by Covid-19 , it could be said season 10 of American Horror Story was shaped by the pandemic, with AHS fans missing out on another creepy instalment in 2020. Now, though, American Horror Story: Double Feature will come in two parts with two isolated storylines - Red Tides and Death Valley.
Double the fun, you'll be able to watch American Horror Story: Double Feature online across the globe, as season 10 kicks off on Wednesday, August 25 at 10pm ET / PT on FX. Not going to be in the country? Why not try a VPN to to bypass geo-restrictions and tune into your native broadcaster?
How to watch American Horror Story: Double Feature online in the US
How to watch American Horror Story online in Canada
How to watch American Horror Story season 10 online in the UK
How to watch American Horror Story: Double Feature online in Australia
How to watch American Horror Story season 10 online from anywhere
Want more?
Hungry for the best possible TV setup at home? Be sure to take a look at our list of the best gaming TVs (available here for UK readers).
For more streaming options, on the other hand, be sure to take a look at our guides to the latest HBO Max prices and deals, our new Peacock TV costs roundup, and the best Disney Plus bundles.
For other ways to keep yourself busy, don't forget about the best board games, the best card games, and the top board games for adults.