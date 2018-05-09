Fortnite Twitch Prime Pack #2 is here with 4 cool items, here's how to unlock it

Fortnite 's all about the team-ups this week: first with Marvel for a limited-time mode that gives one player the fearsome power of Thanos in the Fortnite x Infinity War crossover, and now it's gotten back together with Twitch Prime to give subscribers a new look, complete with a freaky fresh dance emote. How can you get the Fortnite Twitch Prime Pack #2? So glad you asked!

How do I get the Fortnite Twitch Prime Pack #2?

First, you'll need to be an active Twitch Prime member, and that means you need an Amazon Prime subscription . Then link up your Twitch and Amazon accounts to get your Twitch Prime going.

Next, you need to head to this page , then follow the steps to log in to both your Twitch account and whatever account you use to play Fortnite on your platform of choice. Complete the steps there, and your Twitch Prime Pack #2 gear should be waiting for you the next time you log in to Fortnite Battle Royale! Oh, and even if you previously linked up your Twitch and Epic accounts to claim the first Twitch Prime Pack, you'll still need to do it again to grab this one.

Wherever you play, make sure it's linked up with a central Epic Account to be able to use your Twitch Prime Pack #2 goodies across all platforms.

What's in the Fortnite Twitch Prime Pack #2?

Four items are included in the Fortnite Twitch Prime Pack #2. There's the Trailblazer Outfit, which gives some cool survivalist gear (and a full-body tribal tattoo) to Ramirez; the True North Back Bling, a practical camo backpack with attached canteen; the Tenderizer Pickaxe, a giant meat tenderizer with a crowbar at the end; and the Freestylin' Emote, another dance to add to your expanding assortment of fly moves. It's one less skin than the pair that were included with the first Twitch Prime Pack, but the one you do get is much cooler, if you ask me. And you can't argue with a free dance emote.

How long will the Fortnite Twitch Prime Pack #2 be available?

Fortnite Twitch Prime Pack #2 will be available throughout Fortnite Season 4 until July 11 at 9am PDT / noon EDT / 5pm BST. After that, you'll just have to hope they do a Twitch Prime Pack #3.