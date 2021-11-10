Here's how to jump the queue and get early access to Battlefield 2042

Looking at how to get early access to Battlefield 2042? As this period begins later this week, here's how you can get access to the new shooter as soon as possible.

EA DICE's latest entry in the Battlefield franchise isn't due to officially arrive until next week on November 19. However, if you're willing to shell out a bit extra for the Gold or Ultimate editions of Battlefield 2042, you can actually begin playing the new game from later this week on November 12, a full week early.

This is the only way to gain entry to the Battlefield 2042 early access period. For the Gold edition of Battlefield 2042, you'll need to pay up $99.99/£89.99 for the early access period that begins later this week on November 12, while the more expensive Ultimate edition of EA DICE's new game retails for a whopping $119.99/$109.99.

However, there's actually a second early access period for Battlefield 2042. Beginning next week on November 15, both EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will get a 10-hour trial of Battlefield 2042, across both consoles and PC. This is the only alternative to shelling out north of $99.99 for early access to the new game. Obviously, once the 10-hour trial timer expires, you'll be booted out of Battlefield 2042 until you pony up for the full version of the game at retail price.

As for those who aren't interested in the early access period for Battlefield 2042, you need merely wait until next Friday, November 19, to get access to the final game. The standard version of the new game retails for $59.99/£59.99, and it's actually worth mentioning that you can take advantage of the 10-hour trial with EA Play/Xbox Game Pass Ultimate anytime from November 15, so you can activate the trial whenever you please.

