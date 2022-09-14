House of the Dragon’s Viserys actor has revealed the unspoken truth about the king’s illness

House of the Dragon actor Paddy Considine – who plays King Viserys I on the Game of Thrones prequel series – has addressed the king’s ever-worsening illness.

Speaking on Entertainment Weekly’s West of Westeros (opens in new tab) podcast (H/T Winter is Coming (opens in new tab)), Considine confirmed that the king’s sores and missing fingers are a result of a "form of leprosy."

"His body is deteriorating, his bones are deteriorating. He is not actually old. He’s still a young man in there. He’s just got this thing that’s taken over his body," Considine revealed, while also referencing how it ties into House of the Dragon’s continuing power struggle.

"It becomes a metaphor for being king, and the stress and strain that it puts on you, and what it does to you physically, what it does to you mentally," Considine said.

Given House of the Dragon’s clear medieval parallels, leprosy could – and probably will – be a death sentence for Viserys. The House of the Dragon episode 5 trailer has already hammered home the possibility of a battle over the Iron Throne, while the monarch is also seen in some distress during the brief teaser.

Change is sweeping across the whole of Westeros – and that extends to the actors themselves. The characters of Rhaenyra, Alicent, Laenor, and Leana will be recast after a 10-year time jump. Whether the king will be there is uncertain – but things aren’t looking good for the Targaryen ruler.

For more on House of the Dragon’s most formidable dynasty, check out our guide to the Targaryen family tree. Plus, keep the House of the Dragon release schedule handy so you don’t miss a single episode.