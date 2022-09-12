House of the Dragon episode 5 trailer teases a major character death and a dramatic wedding

The preview teaser for House of the Dragon episode 5 has been released and, despite a royal wedding on the horizon, House Targaryen is seemingly at its lowest ebb.

In the House of the Dragon trailer, which you can watch above, Viserys announces a union between Rhaenyra and an unknown match – Laenor has been floated in previous weeks – to help herald in a "second age of dragons."

Anyone who has been to a wedding, however, will know that tensions can easily boil over. And so it proves at King’s Landing as Rhaenyra’s big day descends into chaos. Weapons are drawn and various parties, such as the Lannisters, close in on the royal procession. It’s not quite the Red Wedding, but the body count could reach similar levels on this showing.

To add into the drama, the former Hand of the King Otto Hightower tells his daughter Allicent to prepare Aegon to rule and that "the king will die." Viserys, meanwhile, is seen in one moment looking more than the worse for wear, with his various maladies meaning the Iron Throne could have someone new sitting on it very soon.

With so much drama in Westeros, it can be easy to forget that a major time jump is coming. House of the Dragon episode 5 could be the final time we see Milly Alcock and Emily Carey in their roles as Rhaenyra and Allicent. Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke will take over as older versions of their characters in future episodes.

